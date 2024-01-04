Frank Percival new Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO

Frank Percival has been named the new president and CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. He replaces Linda Jones, who last fall announced her retirement.

During his nearly 30-year career in the real estate and mortgage industries, Percival has held leadership positions on several nonprofit boards including three terms as board president of the Greater Seattle Business Association, board president of Seattle’s Lifelong Health Services organization, and president of the Washington Association of Mortgage Professionals (WAMP) board.

He transitioned to become the full time executive director of WAMP, an organization he led for over five years. Membership grew nearly 1,000% during his time there, and he helped the association to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, The Forgotten Children’s Fund and Compass Housing Alliance, the Lynnwood Chamber announcement said.

Percival is a graduate of the Leadership Tomorrow: Seattle program, and has been recognized as an industry leader by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, the Greater Seattle Business Association, the Washington Association of Mortgage Professionals and Seattle Magazine.

A Seattle native, Percival and his husband Mark have lived in Lynnwood for the past 15 years in what he describes as their “Forever Home,” which they share with their dog Sophie-Tucker. They have three sons and six grandchildren.