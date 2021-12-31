Fred Langer: An accomplished attorney who sat on hospital district board, he helped establish Verdant Health Commission

Frederick Peter Langer, Jr

Frederick Peter Langer, Jr., 61, of Ruston, WA passed away December 17, 2021 from a long-term illness. He was born to Margaret Carole Burke (Langer) Wilson and Frederick Peter Langer, Sr., on December 31, 1960, at Fort Bragg, NC.

Fred was raised with his sisters by their mother in Carnegie, PA. There he made lifelong friends where, together, they learned life lessons by pulling colorful hijinks and having mutually supportive friendships.

Fred graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Health Planning Administration, though his career dreams were to become a nurse or attorney. He then graduated with a BS in Nursing from the University of Utah. He cared for many fragile children at Primary Children’s in Salt Lake City, UT and then at Swedish Hospital/Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA. Fred graduated with his JD from Seattle University in 1995. He was an accomplished attorney with Nelson Langer Engle. He won many accolades and cases throughout his years at the firm, and he was respected by clients and others in the legal community. He was a great mentor to other attorneys as well. In addition, he served as President of Public Hospital District No. 2 for many years and was instrumental in the establishment of Verdant Health Commission, which is a public resource working to improve the health of South Snohomish County residents.

Fred was a kind, smart, and candid man with a great sense of humor. He always lent a helping hand and was willing to help and teach others his crafts. He loved his sons, Joshua Terrance Langer and Zachary Aiden Langer. We remember with fondness the fun, crazy ways he engaged with the boys, such as, baby tricks, Duckerville and poop trucks. In his free time, he enjoyed sports, traveling, cooking, and playing guitar and banjo.

Fred is survived by his son Josh Langer, his constant companion Dana Bassen, his mother Carole Wilson, and sisters Elizabeth Kahn and Alicia Langer. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Zach Langer, his father, Fred Langer, and sister, Sharon Langer Lustig.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. The service will be lived streamed for those who cannot come in person, https://youtu.be/oiOgPrPtRtQ.

To honor Fred’s memory, please consider making a donation to Esperanza International, a service through which he built many homes in Tijuana, or the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington.