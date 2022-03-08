Free access to state parks during two days in March

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is providing the public with a free day of access to state parks on two days in March, during which visitors will not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.

Free access is available on Wednesday, March 9 in honor of Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday and also on Saturday, March 19 to mark the state parks’ 108th birthday. Frank Jr. was a Native American treaty rights and environmental activist, longtime chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission and a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

There are various other free days throughout the year as part of the legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for annual parking or $10 for a one-day permit. It provides daytime access to parks and is required for vehicles on state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. The legislation provided that up to 12 free days a year could be designated when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The remaining 2022 free days are as follows:

Friday, April 22 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 12 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth

Saturday, Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day

Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day

Washington State Parks has an online tool for finding parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations which also include day access.

More information about the Discover Pass can be viewed here.