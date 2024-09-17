Free adult training on protecting children from child molesters Sept. 26 at Edmonds College

“Protecting Your Children: Advice from Child Molesters” is the topic of a free adult awareness training set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College.

Sponsored by Support 7, the Lynnwood Police Department and Dawson Place, the training is focused on child molesters, how they obtain access to their victims and how they groom both the child and their community. It will include scenarios of real disclosures by children who have been harmed and how adults can be a safe place for children to share and engage in safety boundary practices.

Children and teens should not attend this workshop, organizers said.

The training will run from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College’s Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Free pizza will be provided.

Register here to reserve your spot.