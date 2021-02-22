Free Aging Mastery Program through Edmonds Waterfront Center starts March 2

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center’s Health and Wellness Department is presenting a free Aging Mastery Program on Tuesdays from March 2-30 via Zoom.

The program includes education and behavior change incentives for aging well. The core curriculum covers 10 topics with a mix of didactic and interactive learning, with an emphasis on peer-to-peer interaction. At the end of the program, participants have set goals for positive actions in many aspects of their lives such as exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, community engagement, and healthy relationships

To register, contact Angel Malidore at angel.malidore@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or call 425-774-5555.