Free air fryer cooking class at Verdant Jan. 10

Posted: January 3, 2024 2

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class about air frying healthy ingredients at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. The class will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Those interested in learning about making their weeknight meals more efficient can register for the course here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME