Free at-home COVID tests now available for order

Posted: January 18, 2022 9
Photo of a representative test kit courtesy USPS

According to the federal government, residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests via this USPS link.

  • There is a limit of one order per residential address
  • One order includes four ndividual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
  • Orders will ship free starting in late January

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, see other testing resources for free locations in your area.

To learn more, visit covidtests.gov.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME