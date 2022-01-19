Free at-home COVID tests now available for order

According to the federal government, residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests via this USPS link.
- There is a limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes four ndividual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
If you need a COVID-19 test now, see other testing resources for free locations in your area.
To learn more, visit covidtests.gov.
