Free ‘Attracting Bees and Butterflies’ virtual presentation April 23

“Attracting Bees and Butterflies” is the topic of a City of Lynnwood-sponsored presentation Friday, April 23.

Certified landscape professional Ladd Smith will address how having a healthy yard will bring pollinators to you. Learn steps to attract wildlife by reducing toxins and pesticides and other methods..

During the 1 p.m. talk via Zoom, Smith will teach you how to create your butterfly haven. Plant lists for attracting butterflies, bees and birds will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. To register and for more information, call 425-670-5050.