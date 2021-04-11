Free ‘Attracting Bees and Butterflies’ virtual presentation April 23

“Attracting Bees and Butterflies” is the topic of a City of Lynnwood-sponsored presentation Friday, April 23.
Certified landscape professional Ladd Smith will address how having a healthy yard will bring pollinators to you. Learn steps to attract wildlife by reducing toxins and pesticides and other methods..
During the 1 p.m. talk via Zoom, Smith will teach you how to create your butterfly haven. Plant lists for attracting butterflies, bees and birds will be provided.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for more information, call 425-670-5050.
