Free Bacon, Eggs and Kegs Father’s Day brunch at Emerald City Harley-Davidson Saturday

Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a Bacon, Eggs and Kegs event on Saturday, June 18, to honor fathers in the community.
A special brunch will be held for Father’s Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The brunch is free and fathers are encouraged to bring the whole family to celebrate.
On the menu are hash browns, bacon, eggs and of course, kegs.
