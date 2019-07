A free beginning genealogy class will be offered this Saturday, July 6, at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one-hour drop-in class starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday or Thursday. The library will be open on July 4th if you are visiting the park. Also, the library is open on Sundays through Labor Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.