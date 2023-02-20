Free boat safety class for kids March 5 at Edmonds Yacht Club

The Edmonds Yacht Club is hosting a Boat Safety Class for children ages 4-9 at noon Sunday, March 5 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

The class is free to children and their parents and registration is now open. The first 30 children registered will each receive a free life preserver.

This class will focus on making sure children can enjoy their families and the water, while understanding the actions necessary to make each journey safe. In the event of an emergency, it is also important that kids know the appropriate steps to take.

A representative from the local Coast Guard Auxiliary will be teaching this class.

Register here. If you have questions, email secretary@edmondsyachtclub.com.