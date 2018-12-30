Free Caregivers and the Arts workshop in Edmonds Feb. 5

The interactive workshop is designed to support family and professional caregivers, exploring both how to use the arts as a tool for respite from caregiving, and how to incorporate arts engagement into caregiving practice. With the goal to remove barriers to caregiver participation, this training opportunity also invites those who are being cared for to attend, with a special focus on engaging those with memory loss.

The day will be divided between group activities and break-out sessions, during which Silver Kite teaching artists lead participants in tailored arts activities.

The workshop is part of ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series, and is funded by the Hazel Miller Foundation and ArtsWA. For more information, contact Gillian Jones, Director of Programming, at [email protected] or 425-275-9483.

Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds.