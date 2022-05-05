Free Comic Book Day at Subspace Comics May 7

For the first time since 2019, Lynnwood’s Subspace Comics will be hosting its Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 7.

With hundreds of comic books to give away, Subspace is excited to again be providing the community with fun reading material.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. There is a limit of five comic books per customer, as Subspace wants to ensure there are enough comics for everyone.

With books from various publishers such as Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Boom Studios, Aftershock Comics, Archie Comics and so many more, this is a perfect time to try out all sorts of new genres.

Comics range from kid-friendly to more mature titles.

Comic veteran artist Rick Hoberg – who worked on Star Wars, Green Arrow, All Star Squadron, Batman and more – and rising star author Robin Jeffrey will also be hanging out at the event until 2 p.m.

Subspace Comics is located at 3333 184th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.