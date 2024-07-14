Free cooking demonstration July 17 for cool blueberry soup and Thai salad

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, July 17 that will show home cooks how to prepare a chilled blueberry soup and a tangy colorful Thai chickpea mason jar salad.

Registered dietician Amy Reuter will show participants how to bring a burst of color and a pop of flavor to fresh summer meals with berries and seasonal vegetables.

The hourlong class beginning at 6 p.m. and will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.