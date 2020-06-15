Free COVID-19 testing at the Lynnwood Food Bank June 18

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Thursday, June 18, in the Lynnwood Food Bank parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington-Guerrero (WAGRO) Foundation and Hermann Law Group, in collaboration with Westcare Clinic, will be offering free testing to up to 300 community members. Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, who helped arrange the testing, said residents from neighboring cities are invited to receive testing, but priority will be given to Lynnwood residents.

Testing will be administered by volunteers from the University of Washington School of Medicine.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Sylvia Cabrera at 206-960-3550 or Daniela Altamirano-Crosby at 206-902-8477.

The Lynnwood Food Bank is located at 5320 176th St. S.W., behind Silver Creek Church.