Free dementia family caregiver conference set for Feb. 22 in Everett

The Journey, a free conference for families caring for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia, is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 in Everett.

The event, sponsored by the Lynnwood-based Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter, will offer tools and encouragement to unpaid family caregivers. Topics to be covered include: managing stress and distress behaviors, how to cope with the challenges of caregiving and what to do when it’s time to move a loved one out of their home.

In Washington state alone, there are 348,000 unpaid family caregivers supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Combined, they provided 396 million hours of informal care last year valued at over $5 billion. The care provided is wide-ranging because of the duration of the disease and the severity of its symptoms. For family caregivers, this often results in increased emotional stress and depression; new or exacerbated health problems; and depleted finances due to disruptions in employment and the high cost of health care for themselves and the person living with the disease.

The conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Carl Gipson Senior Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to sign up, go to alzwa.org/conferences or call 425-654-0947.

The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter provides a variety of support services for family caregivers including a 24/7 helpline (1-800-272-3900), support groups and free educational programs. For more information, visit alzwa.org.