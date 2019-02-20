Free Feb. 22 sports physical clinic at Meadowdale HS for all middle, high school students

Puget Sound Christian Clinic is providing a free sports physical clinic for Edmonds School District middle and high school students on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School. The physicals will be available for those who are low income or eligible for free or reduced lunch.

The physical exam will be by appointment through Puget Sound Christian Clinic by calling 206-363-4105 ext. 230. Spanish will be available for those who do not speak English. Leave a voicemail with your name, phone number and appointment availability.

Parents and students will need to complete the first two pages of the Edmonds School District Preparticipation Physical Evaluation Form, which is available on the Edmonds School District website or school offices. Bring the partially-completed form to the clinic appointment for a doctor to complete the final two pages.

Students are advised to come to their appointment 15 minutes early and bring the Physical Evaluation Form signed by a parent. If the student is under 18, a parent’s signature is required.

Licensed medical providers from Puget Sound Christian Clinic will perform the exams. Completed Physical Evaluation Forms are given to parents/students to take to schools in order to participate in sports programs.

Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.