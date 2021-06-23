Free ‘Fireworks Banned’ yard signs available from South County Fire

Residents of South County Fire’s service area can order free fireworks ban yard signs online at www.southsnofire.org/fireworks.

The deadline for orders is June 28, 9 a.m.

Fireworks use is banned throughout southwest Snohomish County. Signs are available while supplies last for residents of the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated communities served by South County Fire.

Residents can also download and print their own signs to post in yards or windows. South County Fire’s website has a variety of designs to choose from, including signs specifically for pet owners and veterans.