Free, healthy activities on the menu in July with Verdant

In addition to South County Walks and Meet Me at the Park activities this summer, the Verdant Health Commission is offering free virtual classes and cooking demonstrations in July.
Expand your knowledge and learn some health tips and tricks. Whle free, class registration is required. A few examples include:
- Virtual – Recipes from the Blue Zones: Cuisine of Okinawa, Japan on Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.,
- Virtual – Understanding How Nutrition Supports Your Mental Health on Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m., and
- Virtual – Cooking Demo: Delicious Berry Desserts on Thursday, July 29 at 1 p.m.
More classes are listed on the Verdant website calendar.
Beginning in August and September, Verdant will offer a mix of virtual, in-person, and hybrid classes. Visit verdanthealth.org for updates and information.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.