Free insurance enrollment, health services, vaccine clinic in Lynnwood Dec. 20

Washington West African Center, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood is set to host a health clinic, offering health screenings, vaccines and insurance enrollment assistance free of cost.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 20 Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. Location: Washington West African Center:19203 36th Ave. W., Suite 210, Lynnwood

Services are available for all ages on a walk-in basis. Services provided include health screening, vaccinations, mental health checks, COVID/Flu test kids and help enrolling in insurance. The first 30 adults to receive any immunization will receive a $25 gift card.

Traditional African food will also be provided. All food and services are provided at a first-come, first-served basis. Health insurance information will be accepted for insured individuals.

Available vaccines: COVID, Hepatitis A & B, pediatric Hep B, Flu, IPV (Polio), MMR, MMRV, Tdap, and Varicella. A health care van will be onsite.

Other services:

Health & vaccine education (all ages)

Blood pressure check (Ages 3+)

Vision check (Ages 3+)

Blood glucose level check (Ages 12+)

A1C testing (Ages 35+)

BMI check (Ages 2+)

Telehealth support (Ages 2+)

Free naloxone kits

Learn more at the Washington West African Center or City of Lynnwood web pages.

