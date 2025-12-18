Free insurance enrollment, health services, vaccine clinic in Lynnwood Dec. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Washington West African Center, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood is set to host a health clinic, offering health screenings, vaccines and insurance enrollment assistance free of cost.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
- Location: Washington West African Center:19203 36th Ave. W., Suite 210, Lynnwood
Services are available for all ages on a walk-in basis. Services provided include health screening, vaccinations, mental health checks, COVID/Flu test kids and help enrolling in insurance. The first 30 adults to receive any immunization will receive a $25 gift card.
Traditional African food will also be provided. All food and services are provided at a first-come, first-served basis. Health insurance information will be accepted for insured individuals.
Available vaccines: COVID, Hepatitis A & B, pediatric Hep B, Flu, IPV (Polio), MMR, MMRV, Tdap, and Varicella. A health care van will be onsite.
Other services:
- Health & vaccine education (all ages)
- Blood pressure check (Ages 3+)
- Vision check (Ages 3+)
- Blood glucose level check (Ages 12+)
- A1C testing (Ages 35+)
- BMI check (Ages 2+)
- Telehealth support (Ages 2+)
- Free naloxone kits
Learn more at the Washington West African Center or City of Lynnwood web pages.
