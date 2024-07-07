Free kinetic sandbox workshop for kids at Lowe’s July 20

Bring your littlest DIYer to construct a small kinetic sandbox at a free workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, located at 3100 196th St. S.W.

Kids can dive into a world of sun, sand and imagination as they make their own little sandbox, which is great for budding engineers and outdoor enthusiasts who like to get their hands dirty, according to the Lowe’s event page announcing the event.

Register to participate here. Make sure to choose the correct store location.