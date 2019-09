The Edmonds Senior Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free Legal Clinic for seniors every month.

The next clinic will be held on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. The location is the office of Sanders Law Group at 152 3rd Ave. S, Suite 101, Edmonds.

Here’s your chance to bring your burning legal questions to an elder law attorney, at no charge.

To sign up for the clinic, call the Edmonds Senior Center at 425-774-5555. Reservations are required.