Free legal clinic for seniors on Nov. 4

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free legal clinic for seniors every month, and the nexxt one is Wednesday, Nov. 4. Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney, and due to the pandemic, is provided via a phone call.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. and space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and asked to provide your phone number.

Due to social distancing and to keep everyone safe, they cannot offer in-person meetings.