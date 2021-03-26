Free legal clinic for seniors April 7

The Sanders Law Group and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will offer their next free legal clinic for seniors from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments via phone with an elder law attorney. Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and asked to provide your phone number.