Free lifejackets for kids at Martha Lake July 11

South County Fire is providing free life jackets for children under the age of 18 in an event on Tuesday, July 11 at Martha Lake Park, located at 16300 E. Shore Dr.

The purpose is to reduce the risk of drowning and bring awareness to water safety. The jackets, made possible by grant funding and community donations, will be given out starting at 2 p.m. Distribution will continue until jackets of all sizes have run out.