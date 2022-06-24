Free lunch being served at Emerald City Harley-Davidson Saturday, June 25

The Emerald City Harley-Davidson dealership is hosting a free lunch this Saturday, June 25, at noon.

As a way to give back to the community, there will be $1 beers, unlimited soda refills and plenty of snacks to go around. Everyone is welcome to come and grab a quick lunch or stay a while and hang out to talk motorcycles.

Lunch will be served until 2 p.m., while supplies last.

Emerald-City Harley Davidson is located at 5711 188th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.