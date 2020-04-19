Free Lynnwood hotline aimed at helping residents stay socially connected during self-isolation

In an effort to keep Lynnwood residents socially connected during Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the City of Lynnwood has launched a free hotline.

The Lynnwood Connects Check-In program is a weekly phone call to see how residents are doing and share a friendly conversation. The calls are intended to provide an opportunity to connect to those who may be feeling socially isolated by linking individuals with a city staff member.

When the Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) closed, senior center staff began calling members to check in to make sure they were doing okay, said city spokesperson Julie Moore. The calls were well received and the senior center members appreciated the connection, she added.

Moore said city staff has been working on ways to reach out and support community members during the governor’s directive to say home and practice social distancing.

“Our city staff have been focused on building up our community resiliency,” she said. “We came up with an idea to offer weekly calls to anyone that was interested in addition to our LSC members, as a great way to provide connection and support.”

Check-In calls can be provided in Arabic, Chinese, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Lynnwood Connects Check-In is:

A weekly phone or email check-in within a scheduled time frame.

An opportunity for Lynnwood staff to chat with you to see how you are doing and provide social connection.

Lynnwood Connects Check-In is not:

A crisis phone line If you have a non-medical emergency, please call the Care Crisis Response Services at 1-800-584-3578 or 425-258-4357

Therapeutic Counseling

Medical Visit/Telehealth If you have a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1

Resource referral service If you are seeking resources or need help, please call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Residents can enroll* in the Lynnwood Connects Check-In program two ways:

Complete an online form: HERE

Call 425-670-5035 and leave a voice message. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and best time to reach you. The city will contact you to register you over the phone.

“We’re hoping that folks can help us spread the word and let your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers know about this new program so we can reach out and connect with some community members we might not regularly get a chance to hear from,” Moore said.