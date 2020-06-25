Free masks, face coverings available for low-income residents June 27

Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced masks and face coverings will be mandatory in public spaces effect Friday, June 26. To assist some of the city’s most vulnerable, free masks/face coverings will be made available to low-income families Saturday, June 27, from 1-3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

The Washington State Department of the Military has provided the City of Lynnwood with enough face coverings/masks to provide two reusable coverings to every low-income Lynnwood resident.

Low-income individuals are defined as someone at or below the 200% federal poverty level. Residents will be asked to attest that they meet the income qualifications.

Masks will be made available to Lynnwood residents and proof of address — like a piece of mail or photo ID — will be required to receive a mask/face covering.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is located at 18900 44th Ave. W.