Free music and dance performances for all ages at Edmonds Arts Festival

Enjoy a variety of free music and dance performances during the Edmonds Arts Festival June 14-16.

The main venue is a beautiful outdoor amphitheater that features traditional seating and a large grassy area perfect for sharing a blanket while listening. This open-air theater will host top professional, community, and school performers in our region. From rock and roll, to pop, alternative, jazz, Americana, and world music, every year the variety and quality of music at the festival gets enthusiastic reviews.

A unique aspect of the festival is the focus on the outstanding ensembles and performers from local schools who not only perform on the amphitheater stage, but also in a more intimate setting in the Frances Anderson Center and on the Plaza area above the Edmonds Library. Find out more at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.

Schedule of performances at the amphitheater:

Friday, June 14

10 a.m. – Madrona School Orchestra – Ensemble music; directed by Victoria Nelson.

11 a.m. – Madrona Middle School Jazz Band – Upbeat music and jazz; directed by Matt Edwards.

12:30 p.m. – Joe Blue and the Roofshakers – Spirited East Coast vintage-style rock.

2 p.m. – Ranger and the Re-Arrangers – Seattle Gypsy jazz band.

3:30 p.m. – Gringa Cuban Jazz Band – Lively and danceable authentic Cuban music.

5 p.m. – Commander Mojo and the Horns of Discontent – 60’s and 70’s rock and rhythm & blues.

6:30 p.m. – Kellee Bradley Band – Pop, rock, folk, Americana, and a touch of country.

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. – Student Art Awards

11 a.m. – Rouge – French and Parisian classics, Gypsy jazz, and original music.

12:30 p.m. – Barclay Shelton Dance Centre – Performing jazz, ballet, tap, modern, and hip-hop.

2 pm – Side Project – Singer songwriters play acoustic-indie-pop music.

3:30 pm – Reggie Garrett and the Snake Oil Peddlers – Captivating music with unique and diverse styles.

5 p.m. – The ABBAgraphs – Performing ABBA’s chart-topping classic hits of the 70s and 80s.

6:30 p.m. – Stacy Jones Band – Grammy-nominated and award-winning dynamic blues.

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – Edmonds-Woodway High School Mello-Aires – Voted best vocal jazz ensemble by Downbeat Magazine; directed by Charlotte Reese.

11:30 a.m. – Edmonds-Woodway High School Philharmonic Orchestra – Classical and pop selections for your delight; directed by Brittany Newel.

1 p.m. – Meadowdale Middle School Jazz Band – Each year this talented group receives rave reviews from their audiences; directed by Bruce Laven.

2:30 p.m. – Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 – One of the Northwest’s premiere high school jazz groups; directed by Jake Bergevin.

3:30 p.m. – Easy Company Band – Positive, energetic performances of classic cover songs and original music. An Edmonds Arts Festival tradition.