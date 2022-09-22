Free online Art + Business course offered Oct. 8

Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm pllc, is offering her Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors.  The course will address topics such as:

  • How to choose your business type.
  • What is required for a home-based business?
  • What contracts do you likely need?
  • How to get business credit.
  • Do you need copyright or trademark protection?
  • And more!

The Art+Business course is free, but registration is required at www.jordanlawfirmpllc.com/art-law. Questions may be directed to Jordan Law Firm at 425-967-3493.

