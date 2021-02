The Edmonds Yacht Club, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Port of Edmonds are offering a free Safe Boating Seminar at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 via Zoom.

Course topics include weather information sources, basic weather patterns, storm forecasting and precautions, go/no go decision making, personal weather equipment and experience checklist.

Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/138200472333.