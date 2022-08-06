Free outdoor movie and activities at Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinemas Aug. 11 and 18

On Aug. 11 and 18, the City of Lynnwood will be hosting its Sandlot Cinemas at the Lynnwood Park Amphitheater — a time for the community to come together and enjoy an outdoor movie.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. Encanto will be shown Aug. 11 and A League of Their Own will be played Aug. 18.

South County Fire will be onsite to host a safe, mini campfire starting at 6 p.m. A concession stand will be open for those wanting to purchase dinner, snacks or drinks.

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Band will be playing live music before the movie on Aug. 11 and Brian Knudson will play on Aug. 18.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs.

The Lynnwood Park Amphitheater is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W.