Free paper shredding e-cycle event in Lynnwood June 7

Got old documents piling up? Outdated electronics getting dusty and going unused?

Clear the clutter and make a difference at this free event at 3500 188th St. S.W. in Lynnwood on Saturday, June 7, hosted by Comprehensive Wealth Management (CWM) in partnership with The Hagen Firm, PLLC and Purcell Legal & Mediation Services, LLC.

Vendors will be onsite to immediately shred documents and accept obsolete electronics for safe and secure disposal.

Drive up anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.–or for more convenience, skip the line and reserve a time to drop off your unwanted materials by visiting www.cwmnw.com/events/shred-and-e-cycle-event.

CWM, a local family-owned financial planning firm, is also partnering with Foundation for Edmonds School District to stock their shelves. You’re invited to clean out your pantry or stop by the grocery store and make a donation of non-perishable food items for each bag of shredding or e-cycle item you drop off. All food donations will help support summer meal programs for ESD students.

Drop-ins are also welcome.