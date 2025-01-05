Free rhythm and strength fitness class at Verdant Wellness Center every Thursday

A free fitness class is offered from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The class combines the elements of dance choreography with light hand weights, providing a full-body workout that focuses on both cardiovascular exercise through dance moves and muscle toning. According to the Verdant class listing, it’s a fun and engaging way to build strength and endurance while learning dance steps, all set to upbeat music; suitable for various fitness levels with options to modify intensity based on personal ability.