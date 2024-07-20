Free screening of movie ‘Dancing for Joy’ in Lynnwood July 20

The Family Peace Association is hosting a free screening Dancing Joy, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in Lynnwood. The G-rated film “celebrates the innate beauty in every culture and people,” organizers said.

The film’s description continues:

“The music is Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the Choral, which introduced human voices and the poetry of Friedrich Schiller’s ‘Ode to Joy,’ in a symphonic masterpiece. To this, dancers of 21 cultures created original choreography, drawing on their traditional movement and their own inspiration. Venues include natural and historical settings. Never before has such a project been attempted–a collaborative creation by world artists, filmed in significant locations, for the purpose of peace.”

Some 200 dance artists choreographed and performed in the film. The crew traveled 56,000 miles to reach dancers in Indonesia, Fiji, Nepal, Korea, Botswana, Greece, the UK, and a dozen other locations worldwide

The movie screening location is the Pacific Peace Center, 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Refreshments will be available for purchase and the film’s producers will be at the screening. You can learn more about the event here.

The Family Peace Association describes itself as “an association of individuals, families and communities, that seek to build God-centered families.”