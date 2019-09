Chikara Karate-Do is sponsoring a “Cower No More Self Defense – Open Your Mouth and Speak Seminar” from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4720 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

During this free self-confidence seminar, you will learn power words that work for you, including physical and mental techniques to combat depression, low self-esteem, and shyness.

Taught by 8th degree black belt Jeanne Misha Martinez Carter. RSVP required at [email protected] Learn more at mis173.wixsite.com/satorikarate.