Free Spring Craft Bazaar at Lynnwood Convention Center this Saturday

Come check out the food, vendors and art at the Lynnwood Convention Center’s Spring Craft Bazaar this Saturday, April 9. Admission is free and the first 25 attendees will receive a free swag bag with surprise goodies.

Over 50 artists and small businesses will have booths set up, with items ranging from candles, to chocolate, to origami and much more.

The bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.