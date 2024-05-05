Free teen girls’ self-defense workshop at Mountlake Terrace Library May 11

The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting a free Teen Girls’ Self-Defense workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Learn the basics of self-defense and assertive boundary-setting at this two-hour beginner class for teens. This program is open to ages 12-19, and intended for those who identify as female or non-binary.

The class is instructed by 7th degree black belt Michelle McVadon, chief instructor at Seven Star Women’s Kung Fu in Seattle.

Space is limited. Learn more and preregister here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.