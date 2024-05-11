Free Verdant cooking class — Sheet Pan Dinners with A Southwest Flair — May 15

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, May 15 designed to show participants ways for using versatile tofu.

Registered dietician Amy Reuter will show you how to liven up your weeknight dinners without a lot of fuss or cleanup, making Sheet Pan Chili Lime Salmon and Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. She will also provide tips on creating additional nutrient-packed sheet pan dinners.

The hourlong class beginning at 6 p.m. and will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.