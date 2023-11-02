Free vision, hearing screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 7

The Edmonds Waterfront Center in partnership with the Edmonds Lions Club is offering free vision and hearing screenings from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 7. The screening is free for Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds residents.

This is a drop-in event — no registration required. Check in at second-floor reception.

The Lions Club will provide assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults.

Call 425-774-5555 for more information.