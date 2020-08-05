Free webinar on winter gardening set for Aug. 27

The City of Lynnwood is offering a free gardening webinar Thursday, Aug. 27 to help residents keep their gardens alive during winter months.

Build healthy soil and keep plants growing when weather temperatures drop. Learn how to easily keep your soil active and protected during the fall and winter months using overwintered and cover crops, organic materials and physical barriers.

The webinar will be hosted by Marni Swart, a certified urban agriculturist, community educator, edible landscaper and healthy soil enthusiast. Since May, Swart has been hosting webinars with gardening tips on the city’s Youtube channel.

The webinar will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Pre-register online here.