Free weekday tickets at the Evergreen State Fair Food Drive event July 13

The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive and there are multiple ways to participate.

According to a news release, the main drive-thru event is from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in the west (red) parking lot at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe where the community can drop off donations.

With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available June 24-July 11 at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region (see list below).

By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-through event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2024 Evergreen State Fair, courtesy of Lee Johnson Auto Family. Donations benefit the Snohomish Food Bank Coalition.

“Each year, the fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and generates significant economic activity for Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “And each year, we take the opportunity to give back to community members in need through the Fair Food Drive. I encourage all residents and visitors to donate to the Food Drive if they’re able, and I thank the Lee Johnson Auto Family for their tireless support for Snohomish County families.”

In 2023, the drive-through food drive was a success and brought in 19,195 pounds of food that benefitted the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition. “It means so much to us to see the community come out to support their neighbors in need,” said Sharon Swan, the director of the Snohomish County Parks & Recreation Division. “We are so grateful to our partners, sponsors, and donors. Our goal is to beat last year’s donations, so come out and support your community!”

Having the food drive early instead of on opening day of Fair, which has been a tradition in the past, eliminates the pressure of having to come to the fair on a certain day to save money on admission. Once participants get their ticket, they can choose which weekday to enjoy the fair.

Suggested non-perishable and unexpired donations include:

Baby wipes

Hygiene/toiletries

Canned vegetables

Pasta (whole grain)

Peanut butter

Rice

Shelf-stable milk

Jelly and jams

Canned meats

Canned fruits

Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)

Pet food

Drop off locations available June 24-July 11, 2024:

Lee Johnson Chevrolet

Lee Johnson Mazda

Lee Johnson Kia

11845 NE 85th Street, Kirkland

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

11930 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

Speedway Chevrolet & RV

16957 West Main Street, Monroe

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett

7800 Evergreen Way, Everett

Genesis of Kirkland

13400 NE 124th Street, Kirkland

Autoright Motors Bothell

17318 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

2022 87th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens

Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle

8100 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

