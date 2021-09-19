Free writing workshops for teens start Sept. 25

EPIC Group Writers and the Edmonds Art Commission are presenting four writing workshops for area teens, with the first one scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25.

Meadowdale English teacher and EPIC board member Alison Ersfeld received a grant from the Edmonds Arts Commission to present the workshops.

“Our mission is to create and sustain a community of writers of all levels and backgrounds who share, encourage, and nurture literary and other creative arts,” she said. “This grant enables EPIC to host four writing workshops for teens, facilitated by published authors.”

These one-hour workshops are free for teens and will take place on Zoom.

The first workshop is at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 with award-winning young adult author Jeff Zentner. He’s the author of The Serpent King, The Goodbye Days, and Rayne and Delilah’s Midnite Matinee. He came to writing through music, starting his creative life as a guitarist and eventually becoming a songwriter. He’s released five albums and appeared on recordings with Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Thurston Moore, Debbie Harry, Mark Lanegan and Lydia Lunch, among others.

All teens are welcome. Register in advance using the link on the EPIC website or use the QR Code:

Upcoming workshop guests include bestselling YA author Ellen Hopkins, award-winning poet Ebo Barton, and songwriter, vocalist and musician Jon Muq.

