Free yoga classes at Alderwood Mall Lululemon last two Sundays in August

Start your Sunday off right by joining a complimentary yoga class at Lululemon in the Alderwood Mall.

On Aug. 21 and 28, Lululemon is inviting the community to join in a free yoga class, each taught by local fitness instructors. On Aug. 21, Casey from Cut & Flow, Bothell, will lead a strength training yoga class. Jeffery and Kiana from Urban Yogis, Everett, will lead the Aug. 28 modern yoga class, which emphasizes on multi-sensory immersion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, towels and water to classes.

While there is not a strict attendee limit, classes may fill up, so be sure to get there early. Pre-register here to save a spot for either class day.

Each class will begin at 9:30 a.m. and should last about an hour.

Lululemon is located at 3000 184th St. S.W. in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall.