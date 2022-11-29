Fresia Libertad featured artist at Lynnwood City Hall

Fresia Libertad is the featured artist at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Libertad was born in 1959 in Lima, Peru, where she grew up. She has been expressing her artistic passion through writing, painting, modeling and creating artworks.

Libertad has been living in Washington state for 10 years and recently moved to Lynnwood.

She is also an arts and crafts teacher with more than 30 years of experience teaching art classes to children, adults and the elderly.