Friends of the Lynnwood Library giving out two free books during youth book cafè April 16

Young readers with a healthy literary appetite will be able to enjoy two free books at the Lynnwood Library’s youth book cafè April 16 The monthly event runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

The cafè rewards those under age 18 who enjoy reading by providing snacks and a peaceful environment to read and chat with their peers. Participants with books in good condition at home are also able to trade those for different books.

The event is hosted by nonprofit organization Friends of Lynnwood Library, which provides supplies, supports the summer reading project, assists with library improvement projects and hosts programming for all ages.