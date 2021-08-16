Friendship City dance performance brings ‘Rhythm and Joy’ to Lynnwood

Local Mexican dance groups had an opportunity to perform for the public following a week of instruction from Concepción Bello Nava, the artistic director of the renowned dance troupe Compañía de Danza Folklórica Xochicalli.

The troupe is from Chilpancingo, Guerrero, which since September 2020 has had a Friendship City relationship with the City of Lynnwood.

Bello Nava spent last week working with Bailadores de Bronce and Herencias Mexicanas, teaching them traditional Mexican folk dances and refining their technique on their own repertoire. The local groups gathered Sunday afternoon in the Cedar Valley Community School gym, demonstrating what they learned in a performance titled “Guerrero is Here, with Rhythm and Joy!”

— Photos by Misha Carter