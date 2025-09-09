From coach to council: Escamilla launches campaign to retain Position 1

Supported by friends, colleagues and community members, Lynnwood City Councilmember Derica Escamilla launched her campaign to retain her Position 1 seat on the council at a kickoff party Friday at Zulu’s Board Game Cafe in Lynnwood.Escamilla, also known as “Coach D,” was appointed to the city council in July 2024 after the resignation of former Councilmember Shirley Sutton.

Between messages of support and calls for community action, attendees played games, including “Lynnwood bingo,” to familiarize players with the city’s iconic landmarks and locations.

Fellow councilmember and mayoral candidate George Hurst, Edmonds School District Board Member Thom Gerard, and players for teams formerly coached by Escamilla were among those who spoke in support of her at the kickoff event.

Gerard referred to Escamilla as a “powerhouse,” noting her persistence in making Lynnwood’s Youth Council a reality and during her continued attendance and calls for action at school board meetings.

“The thing about Derica is that once she gets that idea in her head, she is not going to give it up,” he said. “… It’s a small package, but [her] heart in there is so huge. It’s amazing that it fits.”

Before her appointment to the council, Escamilla served on multiple city boards and committees, including the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Design Committee, the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. Her professional background is in construction and she holds a degree in environmental studies and a certificate in water resource management from Texas State University, San Marcos.

After moving to Lynnwood in 2005, she served as the vice president of the Cedar Valley Community School Parent Service Organization for four years. In addition, she coached basketball for the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club for 12 years and coached the Lynnwood Youth AAU Basketball Feeder program for six years.

Speaking at Friday’s party, Councilmember Hurst said Escamilla was his first choice out of all candidates to fill the council vacancy following Sutton’s resignation.

“And guess what?” he said, “She hasn’t disappointed.”

He praised Escamilla for her perseverance in forming Lynnwood’s newly formed youth council after a few obstacles arose. “But in the end, Derica prevailed… It’s going to happen, and it’s all because of her,” Hurst said.

Escamilla said her platform is built on three pillars: safety, authenticity and compassion. A central component of her platform is youth advocacy, something she said she had in mind when spearheading Lynnwood’s youth council. The council is intended to give young people a direct voice in local government and a safe place to interact with others and express their concerns.

She also said she advocates for government transparency, thorough research, and a willingness to modify opinions based on constituent input – all to promote co-governance over predetermined decisions, according to her campaign website.

Her website also describes her approach to safety, which includes investments in city infrastructure like transit, aiming to provide reliable and safe mobility for all. In addition, Escamilla said she plans to collaborate with first responders, local transportation organizations and other community partners to address Lynnwood’s needs as the population grows.

Speaking to supporters, Escamilla said her journey to the council began years ago, and described her family’s roots in South Lynwood and her son’s attendance at Cedar Valley Community School. She said that Lynnwood’s young people are what drives her passion for community engagement, and that eventually led her to the city council.

While her son attended Cedar Valley, she said she witnessed first-hand the struggles of children, parents and teachers at the school. She noted a lack of funding for field trips and snacks, adding that for years there was no grass for the children to play on during recess. This prompted her to approach the Edmonds School Board and advocate for Cedar Valley students. Within months, Escamilla said the school had brand-new fields and new toys for the children.

Further, multiple children in Lynnwood have died as a result of gun violence over the past few years – inspiring Escamilla to take action.

“We need to hear the voice of the youth,” she said. “…We need to be working together as a school district and a city. We need to be advocating for our youth, giving them a voice and elevating them – introducing them to safe spaces and places where they won’t be introduced into gangs in their apartment complexes or in their neighborhoods.”

She continued:

“I’m running my platform on compassion, authenticity, and safety because that’s who I am and that’s what I’m about,” she said. “That’s what this community deserves and that’s what this community needs.”

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.