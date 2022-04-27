From cotton candy making to robots, Edmonds Heights K-12 science fair engages students

Posted: April 27, 2022 26

Students aand parents at Edmonds Heights K-12 school — which serves students throughout the Edmonds School District — came out April 23 for the school’s Science Fair Night. The event featured both community guest volunteers and student science board presentations. (Photos courtesy Erin Zackey)

 

 

