From parks to police, city council continues to review 2019-20 budget requests

The Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 29 meeting continued its review of the 2019-20 biennium budget requests, including Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, the Police Department and the Municipal Courts. There was also a review of capital funds.

Parks and Recreations Director Lynn Sordel proposed a budget of $17.2 million, a $1.2 million increase from 2017-18. Sordel said the budget will help the department fulfill its vision of providing quality services and programs for the community.

The budget also includes the Rec Center, Senior Center and athletics. The Parks and Recreation Department is projecting it will receive more than $6 million in revenue during the 2017-18 biennium — most of that from the Lynnwood Pool. The department also estimates it will generate an additional $850,000 in revenue during the 2019-20 biennium by increasing fees, pass sales and program fees to help offset rising labor costs.

Sordel said aquatics — which covers Lynnwood Pool operations — is the department’s largest program, with the most part-time employees, operating hours and revenue. “We are the number one provider for water safety instruction in the county,” he said.

According to Sordel, the 2019-20 budget has been impacted by a variety of state mandates including Initiative 1433, which requires new sick-leave benefits and a wage increase to $12 an hour.

The Lynnwood Police Department’s proposed budget is $43.8 million for the 2019-20 biennium, a $4.2 million increase from 2017-18. Police Chief Tom Davis said the increase is largely driven by previously underfunded detention costs at the Lynnwood Jail. Davis said the 2019-20 budget of $920,000 for detention is based on actuals and includes projected increases in inmate housing fees.

The police budget will also cover the cost of an additional police cadet to work in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation Department to patrol parks.

“It largely is driven by the challenges in our park associated with homelessness and drug addiction,” Davis said.

Davis said budget proposal reflects increased labor costs, salaries and benefits.

“The reality is, in today’s environment there are fewer police and custody officer applicants,” he said. “Which leaves agencies in competition with each other for the best applicants.”

The 2019-20 police budget will also include funds to cover training and tuition for recruits attending the police academy, something the 2017-18 budget didn’t include, Davis said.

The Municipal Courts proposed a $2.87 million budget for the 2019-20 biennium, representing a $20,118 decrease from the previous year. Judge Stephen Moore said the courts have been able to reduce costs and deliver the same results through workplace efficiency, and other courts have used them as an example to learn from.

“Lynnwood Municipal Court is nothing if not a regional model,” he said.

Public Works Director Bill Franz presented the city’s Capital Funds budget. These include funds set aside from departments and other sources of revenue used later for the city.

Franz highlighted the city’s six-year Capital Facilities Plan, which includes 101 projects at $270 million, and the 2019-20 capital budget, including 69 projects at $114 million. A total of $31 million from the capital budget is generated revenue from rates and bonds from the city’s utilities and $43 million from government grants. These projects include improvements and projects like Poplar Bridge, South Lynnwood Park renovations and property acquisitions.

“What these budgets do is foundational for most components of the cities vision and strategic plan,” he said. “It makes us a safe, welcome and livable city.”

